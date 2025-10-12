 Skip navigation
Report: Chiefs LT Josh Simmons not expected to play in Sunday Night Football

  
October 12, 2025

It appears the Lions won’t be the only team without their left tackle tonight.

The Chiefs added Josh Simmons to the injury report on Sunday as questionable for personal reasons.

NFL Media reports Simmons is in California dealing with a “family matter” and is not expected to return before the game.

Jaylon Moore or Wanya Morris will start for the Chiefs. Morris still is listed as the backup left tackle on their depth chart.

The Chiefs selected Simmons in the first round this spring after he fell to them because of medical concerns. A torn patellar prematurely ended his final season at Ohio State.

Simmons’ 314 snaps are 95 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps this season.

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker will miss a second consecutive game with a shoulder injury.