Report: Chris Godwin is not expected to play Sunday

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin missed the first three games of the season as he worked his way back from an ankle fracture and it looks like he’s set to miss another game this week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Godwin is not expected to play against the 49ers on Sunday. Godwin has missed both days of practice this week with a fibula injury.

Godwin had six catches for 52 yards over the last two weeks.

The Bucs are also set to be without Mike Evans again this weekend, so it is setting up for another chance for first-round pick Emeka Egbuka to show off his skills as a target for quarterback Baker Mayfield.