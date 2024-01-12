Report: Chris Harris, Shane Bowen to interview for Jaguars’ defensive coordinator job

The Jaguars will interview Titans assistant coach Chris Harris and Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen for their defensive coordinator opening, Ben Arthur of Fox reports.

They are at least the sixth and seventh assistant coaches the Jaguars have requested permission to interview.

The Panthers blocked their request to talk to Ejiro Evero and the Falcons said no to Ryan Nielsen. Ravens defensive passing game coordinator Chris Hewitt and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel are expected to interview with the Jaguars.

Harris is a former NFL safety who served as the Titans’ defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach last season. He was the Commanders’ defensive backs coach in 2022. Harris got his start with the Chargers and then the Bears.

Bowen spent three seasons as the Titans’ defensive coordinator after three seasons as outside linebackers coach. He also has worked for the Texans as a defensive assistant.