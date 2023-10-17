Report: Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams all may play in Week 7

The 49ers had three key players suffer injuries during Sunday’s loss to the Browns. But there is some positive news on all three.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Deebo Samuel, and left tackle Trent Williams all have avoided long-term injury and they all have a chance to play against the Vikings next Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey suffered an oblique injury and did not return to the game. Samuel exited with a shoulder injury and did not return. Williams had an ankle injury but was able to come back and finish the contest.

Because the 49ers play on Monday, they will not release an injury report until Thursday.