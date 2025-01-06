 Skip navigation
Report: Christian Watson is believed to have suffered torn ACL

  
Published January 6, 2025 12:41 PM

The Packers have suffered a significant blow headed into the postseason.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, receiver Christian Watson is believed to have torn his ACL with additional damage to his knee during Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

That sidelines Watson for the postseason and could keep him out during the 2025 season as well.

Head coach Matt LaFleur had said that he wasn’t confident about Watson’s availability after Sunday’s game.

Watson, 25, had put together a solid season in 2024, catching 29 passes for 620 yards with two touchdowns in 15 games. He also took four carries for 23 yards.

In three seasons, Watson has recorded 98 receptions for 1,653 yards with 14 touchdowns in 38 games.

The Packers will play the Eagles next Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET.