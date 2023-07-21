 Skip navigation
Report: Cole Beasley agrees to terms with Giants

  
Published July 21, 2023 02:50 PM

The Giants are signing receiver Cole Beasley, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

That reunites Beasley with Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator with the Bills, and gives Daniel Jones another veteran receiver.

Beasley, 34, said in May he would retire if he wasn’t on a team in time for training camp.

He made it just in the nick of time.

He joined the Buccaneers last September but lasted less than a month and announced he was retiring. In December, though, he re-signed with the Bills.

Beasley played four regular-season games between the two teams and two more for the Bills in the postseason. He caught five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

In 11 seasons, including seven with the Cowboys, Beasley has totaled 556 receptions for 5,744 yards and 44 touchdowns.