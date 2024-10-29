Report: Colts giving Anthony Richardson a break, not quitting on him

While the Colts are benching Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco, they’re not planning for this to be permanent.

That’s according to Stephen Holder of ESPN, who noted on Tuesday that a team source explained that Indianapolis wants Richardson to take a step back, take a break from the day-to-day pressures of being the starter, and try to grow.

“We are not quitting on Anthony,” Holder’s source told him. “That will be the story, but that is not the case.”

Richardson, Holder added, was “pretty devastated” by the news, but the team believes he will handle it like a pro. The club has no concerns about that.

When the Colts selected Richardson at No. 4 overall last year, they wanted him to gain experience by playing. The thought was that while there may be growing pains, Richardson could potentially develop out of them by being on the field.

But Richardson was able to play just four games last year and he’s also missed time this season due to injury.

He then invited some controversy by admitting he tapped out of a drive during Sunday’s game because he was tired.

In six starts in 2024, Richardson has completed just 44.4 percent of his passes for 958 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In his four appearances, Flacco has a 65.7 percent completion rate with 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.