Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Report: Colts interviewing Bubba Ventrone for head coach

  
Published January 11, 2023 06:49 AM
January 11, 2023 08:40 AM
The heat has been turned up on Colts GM Chris Ballard after a dismal 2022, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms think Indy should blame bad luck more than bad roster construction.

The Colts are taking a look at someone already on staff for their head coach vacancy.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Indianapolis is interviewing special teams coordinator Ray “Bubba” Ventrone on Wednesday.

Ventrone, 40, has been leading the Colts’ special teams since former head coach Frank Reich was hired in 2018. He was previously the Patriots assistant special teams coordinator from 2015-2017.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2005, Ventrone appeared in 97 games over his playing career, mainly on special teams. He recorded 64 total tackles with the Patriots, Browns, and 49ers.

The Colts have also expressed interest in Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Raheem Morris, Shane Steichen, and Ejiro Evero in addition to interim head coach Jeff Saturday.