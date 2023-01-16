 Skip navigation
Top News

Report: Colts request interview with Mike Kafka

  
Published January 16, 2023 06:52 AM
nbc_pft_ballardfuture_230111
January 11, 2023 08:40 AM
The heat has been turned up on Colts GM Chris Ballard after a dismal 2022, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms think Indy should blame bad luck more than bad roster construction.

Fresh off a playoff victory over the Vikings, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is generating more interest in the head coaching market.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Colts have requested to interview Kafka for their vacancy.

Kafka, 35, is in his first year calling plays for the Giants after spending five years as a coach with the Chiefs. Kafka began as a quality control coach in 2017 but was named QBs coach in 2018 and added passing game coordinator to his role in 2020.

With Kafka calling plays, the Giants went from two consecutive seasons of finishing at No. 31 in total yards and points scored under former head coach Joe Judge to No. 15 in points and No. 18 in yards in 2022.

Kafka was a fourth-round pick out of Northwestern in 2010 for Andy Reid’s Eagles. He appeared in four career games, all in 2011. But he also spent time with the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and Bengals.

The Texans and Panthers have also requested to speak with Kafka.