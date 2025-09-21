Report: Commanders S Will Harris fractured his fibula

It looks like the Commanders are going to be without safety Will Harris for a while.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Harris has been diagnosed with a fractured fibula. Harris was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s 41-24 win over the Raiders and he did not return to the field.

Harris had two tackles before leaving Sunday’s game. He had nine tackles and a forced fumble in the first two weeks of the season.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Terry McLaurin also went down during the win. He was evaluated for a concussion while McLaurin left the game with a quad injury.