Report: Cooper DeJean won’t test at scouting combine

A potential first-round defensive back will not participate in certain aspects of the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Per Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean will not test next week after suffering a leg injury during a practice late in the 2023 season. Brugler adds that DeJean plans to work out for teams closer to the draft in late April.

DeJean recorded seven interceptions — three of which he returned for touchdowns — and 13 total passes defensed in the last two seasons. He also put up 5.0 tackles for loss. He was a two-time, first-team All-Big Ten honoree.

Additionally, DeJean excelled as a returner, taking a punt back 70 yards for a score in 2023.

This year’s scouting combine begins next Tuesday and runs through the weekend.