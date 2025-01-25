Report: Cowboys hire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as head coach

The Cowboys plan to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, NFL Network reports Friday night.

The report follows one from Clarence Hill of All City DLLS on Thursday that the Cowboys were negotiating to hire Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer, 51, will replace Mike McCarthy.

His hiring is not a surprise based on Jones’ eight previous hires. Since Jones bought the team in 1989, his previous coaches had familiarity with Jones (Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, Dave Campo, Jason Garrett) and/or were former head coaches (Johnson, Switzer, Chan Gailey, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips, McCarthy). Schottenheimer has never been a head coach but the Cowboys were comfortable with him after having him on staff the past three years.

Schottenheimer follows Campo and Garrett as assistant coaches on the Cowboys’ staff who Jones has promoted to head coach.

Schottenheimer’s hiring allows Jones, who doubles as General Manager, to maintain control and remain the face of the franchise. Schottenheimer also should come at a lower salary than any of the coaches hired this hiring cycle as he had no other suitors.

His hiring, though, is not likely to bring back hope to fans of a franchise that now has the longest drought without a trip to the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl to end the 1995 season, which was their last appearance in the championship game.

Schottenheimer, the son of longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, joined the Cowboys in 2022 as a coaching analyst and earned a promotion to the OC job when the Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways before the 2023 season. Schottenheimer did not call plays under Mike McCarthy, who left the team when his contract expired Jan. 14.

The Cowboys also interviewed Seattle assistant Leslie Frazier and former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and they had a virtual interview with Moore, now the Eagles offensive coordinator.