Report: Cowboys closing in on deal to make Brian Schottenheimer their head coach

  
Published January 23, 2025 11:35 AM

The Cowboys are closing in on a deal to make offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer their new head coach, Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports.

Hill said the sides are expected to “cross the finish line” today or no later than Friday.

Schottenheimer fits everything that owner Jerry Jones covets in his head coaches. He will come inexpensive relative to other head coaches in the league, as Schottenheimer had no other interviews. Jones, who doubles as General Manager, maintains control and continues as the face of the team. And it’s someone with whom Jones is familiar.

Jones’ eight previous hires were former head coaches and/or had familiarity with the Cowboys.

Dave Campo and Jason Garrett were Jones’ previous hires who had no head coaching experience but were promoted from the staff.

Schottenheimer, 51, is the son of longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer joined the Cowboys in 2022 as a coaching analyst and earned a promotion to the OC job when the Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways before the 2023 season. Schottenheimer did not call plays under Mike McCarthy, who parted ways with the team when his contract expired Jan. 14.

The Cowboys also interviewed Seattle assistant Leslie Frazier and former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and they had a virtual interview with Moore, now the Eagles offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer became the betting favorite for the job earlier this week, and momentum began building for Schottenheimer’s hire after he had a second day of interviews on Wednesday.