Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Cowboys’ John Stephens Jr. tore his ACL at Wednesday’s practice

  
Published October 24, 2024 12:24 PM

Cowboys tight end John Stephens Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury on the practice field on Wednesday.

Stephens tore the ACL in his left knee at practice, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

It’s the second straight year that Stephens has torn the ACL in his left knee. He also tore the ligament in the preseason last year. He was an undrafted rookie competing to make the Cowboys’ roster when he suffered the injury last year, and he has still never played in a regular-season NFL game.

Stephens is the son of the late former NFL running back John Stephens, who was the Patriots’ first-round draft pick in 1988 and was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.