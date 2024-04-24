 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cowboys meet with Ezekiel Elliott’s representative

  
Published April 24, 2024 07:32 PM

“All-in” is out. “Back to the future” is in.

The Cowboys are meeting with running back Ezekiel Elliott’s representative, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

ESPN previously reported that there is mutual interest in a potential reunion. Veteran Tony Pollard signed with the Titans in free agency.

Elliott was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft. He played for the Cowboys for seven seasons, through 2022.

He took a stand after his third NFL season, holding out for a new contract. He got it, with a favorable structure that forced the Cowboys to keep him perhaps longer than they would have.

Elliott spent 2023 with the Patriots. He became a free agent in March.

He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler as a rookie. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018, too.

His best season was his first, with 1,631 rushing yards, an average of 5.1 yards per carry, and 16 total touchdowns. He has had one 1,000-yard season since 2019, with 1,002 in 2021.

Last year, Elliott had 642 yards on 184 carries, for a career-low average of 3.5 yards per carry.