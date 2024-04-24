Report: Cowboys meet with Ezekiel Elliott’s representative

“All-in” is out. “Back to the future” is in.

The Cowboys are meeting with running back Ezekiel Elliott’s representative, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

ESPN previously reported that there is mutual interest in a potential reunion. Veteran Tony Pollard signed with the Titans in free agency.

Elliott was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft. He played for the Cowboys for seven seasons, through 2022.

He took a stand after his third NFL season, holding out for a new contract. He got it, with a favorable structure that forced the Cowboys to keep him perhaps longer than they would have.

Elliott spent 2023 with the Patriots. He became a free agent in March.

He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler as a rookie. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018, too.

His best season was his first, with 1,631 rushing yards, an average of 5.1 yards per carry, and 16 total touchdowns. He has had one 1,000-yard season since 2019, with 1,002 in 2021.

Last year, Elliott had 642 yards on 184 carries, for a career-low average of 3.5 yards per carry.