nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Report: Cowboys, Micah Parsons talks “have gone backwards”

  
Published July 30, 2025 09:18 AM

At a time when they should be making progress, the Cowboys and linebacker Micah Parsons are not.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com said Tuesday that the two sides are moving in the wrong direction.

Via Leocciano Callao of Yahoo Sports, Schefter said the player and team are “further away from a deal in late July, early August than [they] were in late March, early April.”

“The two sides have gone backwards, not forwards,” Schefter added. “I don’t think they’re speaking very much these days, if at all. This negotiation, when it was a negotiation, has gone sideways. It’s not a negotiation right now. There’s really no conversation about getting a deal done.

“That could change next week. It could change shortly before the season. We’ve seen how long Dallas sometimes waits on some of these deals. See CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott last season.”

It could be something that happens as the clock strikes 12 on the 2025 regular season. Or it could be this: The Cowboys have an offer on the table that won’t be changing. Parsons can either take it or play under his fifth-year option of $24 million and then resume talks after the season.

My own prediction/guess is that, ultimately, there won’t be a new deal until 2026.