Report: Cowboys, Mike McCarthy opening contract talks on Friday

It looks like Mike McCarthy’s time with the Cowboys may not be over.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, McCarthy and the organization are expected to open talks on a new contract on Friday to keep the head coach in Dallas.

McCarthy and the Cowboys have been engaged in discussions about the 2024 season and the future throughout the week. But there have not been any substantive negotiations on McCarthy’s contract. And Pelissero notes there are still issues to work through.

Dallas still has an exclusive negotiating window with McCarthy through Tuesday before he becomes a coaching free agent. There is at least one known team that would like to speak with him, as the Bears were denied permission to interview McCarthy this week. Urgency also stems from the fact that McCarthy’s assistant coaches have deals that expire on Tuesday, which could complicate his effort to build a staff.

McCarthy, 61, has compiled a 49-35 record with the Cowboys over the last five years with a 1-3 postseason record. After three consecutive 12-5 finishes, Dallas was 7-10 in 2024. McCarthy’s overall record is 174-112-2 in regular-season games and 11-11 in the postseason with his 13-year stint with Green Bay. McCarthy won Super Bowl SLV with the Packers to cap the 2010 season.