Report: Cowboys plan to exercise Tyler Smith’s fifth-year option

Longtime Cowboys offensive linemen Zack Martin and Tyron Smith retired this offseason and both of them tabbed the same current Cowboys lineman as the next great one in Dallas.

Tyler Smith was a first-round pick in 2022 and has started at both guard and tackle during his time with the team. Smith is currently at left guard and the team is expected to make a move that ensures he’ll remain under contract through 2026.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys plan to exercise their option on Smith’s contract for a fifth season.

The option carries a salary of $21.272 million, although Smith could wind up with a smaller cap hit if he and the Cowboys can agree on a long-term extension before the option year kicks in.