Allen didn't want new deal to 'kill' salary cap
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
Metcalf move is 'dramatic shift' for Steelers

Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Report: Cowboys pushing to sign Cooper Kupp

  
Published March 14, 2025 07:19 AM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed the idea that the team will be aggressive in free agency this offseason, but they are reportedly making a play for one of the biggest names still on the open market.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are pushing to sign wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp was released by the Rams earlier this week.

The Cowboys did not have a strong complementary receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb during the 2024 season and signing Kupp would allow them to avoid the same fate this time around.

Several other teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the 2021 offensive player of the year and Dianna Russini of TheAthletic reports the Seahawks are also interested in signing him. Schefter added that a decision about his next team could come as soon as Friday, so we may not need to wait long to learn where Kupp will be catching passes in 2025.