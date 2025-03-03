 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mccordhoward_250303.jpg
McCord’s stock up after 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
nbc_csu_combinethrowingsessions_250303.jpg
QB Dart ‘opened up some eyes’ at NFL combine
nbc_csu_dkfirstpick_250303.jpg
More or less likely Titans will trade No. 1 pick?

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mccordhoward_250303.jpg
McCord’s stock up after 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
nbc_csu_combinethrowingsessions_250303.jpg
QB Dart ‘opened up some eyes’ at NFL combine
nbc_csu_dkfirstpick_250303.jpg
More or less likely Titans will trade No. 1 pick?

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cowboys to tender KaVontae Turpin at second-round level

  
Published March 3, 2025 01:17 PM

The Cowboys plan to be selectively aggressive in free agency this offseason and it appears one of their selections will be a move to hold onto wide receiver/kick returner KaVontae Turpin.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys will tender Turpin as a restricted free agent. They are expected to use a second-round tender in their move to hold onto him.

That would come with a salary of $5.346 million for the 2025 season and it would require a team to fork over a second-round pick if they successfully sign Turpin away.

Turpin was a first-team All-Pro as a returner in 2024 after returning one punt and one kickoff for touchdowns during the regular season. He’s also made a pair of Pro Bowls as a returner in his first three seasons and he’s caught 44 passes for 556 yards and five touchdowns.