Report: Cowboys to tender KaVontae Turpin at second-round level

The Cowboys plan to be selectively aggressive in free agency this offseason and it appears one of their selections will be a move to hold onto wide receiver/kick returner KaVontae Turpin.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys will tender Turpin as a restricted free agent. They are expected to use a second-round tender in their move to hold onto him.

That would come with a salary of $5.346 million for the 2025 season and it would require a team to fork over a second-round pick if they successfully sign Turpin away.

Turpin was a first-team All-Pro as a returner in 2024 after returning one punt and one kickoff for touchdowns during the regular season. He’s also made a pair of Pro Bowls as a returner in his first three seasons and he’s caught 44 passes for 556 yards and five touchdowns.