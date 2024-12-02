Report: Dallas Goedert avoided major knee injury

Most things went the Eagles’ way in Baltimore on Sunday, but one exception involved tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert had to leave the game early because of a knee injury. Initial word on the severity of the injury provides reason for optimism, however.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that evaluations of Goedert’s knee show that he avoided a major injury. More testing is coming on Monday, but the belief is that Goedert suffered a sprain.

Goedert had three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in the 24-19 win. He missed three games earlier this year and has 38 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns on the season.