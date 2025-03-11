Report: Daniel Jones deciding between Vikings, Colts

Will Daniel Jones go back to Minnesota? Or will he instead go to compete in Indianapolis?

According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, those are the two destinations Jones is currently deciding between.

Both the Vikings and Colts are awaiting his ultimate choice.

If Jones were to go back to Minnesota, he could be a bridge quarterback to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who is likely to become Minnesota’s QB1 sooner than later.

In theory, there could be more opportunity with Indianapolis, as the team has said there will be an “open” competition at QB. While Anthony Richardson was selected at No. 4 overall in 2023, his play over the last two seasons has induced the Colts to bring in a veteran to push him.

Jones, 27, completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 starts with the Giants before the team ultimately released him. He initially signed on with Minnesota’s practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in January.