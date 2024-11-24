Report: Daniel Jones wants to finish 2024 with a playoff contender

The Giants have officially released quarterback Daniel Jones. If, as expected, he isn’t claimed on waivers by Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET, he’ll become a free agent.

So what’s next for Jones?

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Jones wants to finish the season with a playoff contender. As noted here earlier today, Jones would be an upgrade at the No. 2 position on the depth chart for most of the current playoff contenders.

The key question is timing. If Jones waits, he might stumble into an opportunity to play for a contender, if the starter suffers a serious injury.

Jones needs to be thinking about 2025, when he’ll be a free agent again. If he gets a chance to play and play well, he’ll be better positioned to land a solid deal and possibly a chance to compete for playing time. If he’s stuck in a backup role and doesn’t play for the rest of the year, how attractive will he be in March?

Jones was benched and ultimately cut not because of merit but because of a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025. Some have suggested that he should have offered to waive the injury guarantee. That might have prompted the Giants to keep him on the field, giving him a chance to generate film that would boost his chances next year.

Ultimately, it’s not about 2024. Jones will earn the balance of his $35.5 million salary from the Giants. It’s about 2025. How does he best position himself for an opportunity next season? Playing will give him a better chance to do that than not playing.

Thus, there’s wisdom in waiting. Waiting for someone to get injured. Waiting for an opportunity to play now. Because that’s the best way to create an opportunity to play later.