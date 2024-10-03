Report: Davante Adams wants to go to Jets, open to other teams

It wasn’t long after quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Jets in 2023 that chatter about Davante Adams joining him on the AFC East club began to pop up and it hasn’t gone away.

This week, it has gotten even louder. Adams has requested a trade away from the Raiders and the Jets were quickly identified as a potential landing spot for the disgruntled wideout.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that a reunion between Adams and Rodgers is the receiver’s preference. While Adams would like to join the Jets, he reportedly isn’t taking the same approach to getting there that his former Packers teammate did before his own trade.

While Rodgers was all in on going to the Jets, Adams is reportedly open to landing with other teams and the Raiders are not focused on the Jets as the only possible destination. Per the report, the Raiders will make the best available deal for their organization and that they are not close to pulling the trigger on anything at the moment.

As a result, a trade is unlikely to happen until next week at the earliest and it appears there’s a lot that will have to fall into place for things to happen that soon.