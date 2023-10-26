Report: Dawson Knox likely to be placed on IR after wrist surgery

The Bills have not publicly set a timetable for Dawson Knox to return after the tight end underwent wrist surgery this week.

But it will apparently take at least four weeks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Buffalo is likely to place Knox on injured reserve.

Knox suffered his wrist injury against the Jaguars in London on Oct. 8 and had been playing through it. But with the issue lingering, Knox went with the surgery.

In his fifth season with Buffalo, Knox has 15 catches for 102 yards with a touchdown this season.

With Knox out, 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid is set to take the lead role at tight end for the Bills. He’s caught 25 passes for 193 yards this year, including eight receptions for 75 yards in last week’s loss to New England.

We’ll see how Kincaid performs tonight against the Buccaneers.