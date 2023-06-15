 Skip navigation
Report: DeAndre Hopkins completes visit with Patriots, will take time to make decision

  
Published June 15, 2023 04:39 PM
June 13, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if DeAndre Hopkins would prefer being the main guy for a team like the Titans or having the best shot at a Super Bowl with a team like the Bills, but taking a smaller role.

Free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins completed his visit with the Patriots on Thursday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that “barring an unexpected turn ,” both sides are expected to take some time to assess where they are.
Hopkins posted a photo of himself on Instagram with Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon from inside the team’s locker room and included the words “La Familia.”

The possible addition of Hopkins has excited Patriots fans and players alike.

“I think DeAndre is a great player,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said. “You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he’s done a great job. So obviously we’d love to have him, but we do have a great group of guys.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton continue to work their way back from injuries, leaving nine-year veteran DeVante Parker and seven-year veteran Kendrick Bourne as the team’s top wideouts this offseason.

Hopkins immediately would upgrade the receiving corps.

The Cardinals cut Hopkins on May 30, making him a free agent. He first visited the Titans, who reportedly have made an offer.

Hopkins, though, has not appeared in a hurry to sign.

The Patriots conclude their offseason program Friday before reconvening at training camp in late July.