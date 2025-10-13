Report: Deebo Samuel is expected to play on Monday night

The Commanders will be missing two wide receivers against the Bears on Monday night, but it looks like they’ll have Deebo Samuel.

Samuel was listed as questionable to play because of a heel injury and head coach Dan Quinn said over the weekend that the veteran was set to be a game-time decision. Lisa Salters of ESPN reports that Samuel is expected to be in the lineup against Chicago.

Samuel has 30 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns in five games this season. He’s also run seven times for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown have been ruled out, which would leave Samuel to join Luke McCaffrey, Chris Moore, and Jaylin Lane at receiver on Monday night.