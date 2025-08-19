Report: Denzel Ward’s shoulder injury not believed to be serious

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward injured his right shoulder in Tuesday’s practice.

Jordan Schultz reports that the injury is not believed to be serious, though Ward will undergo further testing to confirm.

Ward left practice early after a one-on-one with receiver Jerry Jeudy, raising concern as he appeared in pain as he walked inside to be evaluated.

Ward, 28, is heading into this eighth season. He has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons and four times total.

In 2024, Ward totaled 49 tackles, two interceptions, a league-best19 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.