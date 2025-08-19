 Skip navigation
Reports: Denzel Ward leaves practice early with a shoulder injury

  
Published August 19, 2025 03:27 PM

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward left Tuesday’s practice before it was finished.

According to multiple reports, Ward appeared to injure his right shoulder in a one-on-one drill. He was in obvious pain before walking inside unassisted.

Ward, 28, is heading into this eighth season. He has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons and four times total.

In 2024, Ward totaled 49 tackles, two interceptions, a league-best19 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Tony Brown II is listed as Ward’s backup on the depth chart.