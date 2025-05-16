Report: Derek Carr had representative talk to other teams about interest before retirement

Derek Carr retired from the NFL last week but apparently not before he looked for an exit out of New Orleans to continue his career.

Katherine Terrell and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN report that a Carr “representative” spoke to at least two teams about potential interest in the veteran quarterback. The “indirect” contact let those front offices know Carr was open to playing for a new team.

ESPN reports that the Saints did not provide Carr with permission to speak with other teams, as required by NFL rules.

But the conversations never went anywhere — with Carr’s $30 million guaranteed salary and $10 million roster bonus not helping his attractiveness — and a torn right labrum and “significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff” prompted Carr to call it quits.

The Saints likely weren’t heartbroken over Carr’s decision, with Carr and the new staff lacking a relationship. New coach Kellen Moore was sending mixed signals about having Carr as the team’s starter in 2025 and, in fact, he never even met the quarterback in person, per ESPN.

Carr now is taking time with his family, having avoided surgery, and the Saints are moving on with second-round pick Tyler Shough among those competing for the starting job.