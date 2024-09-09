 Skip navigation
Report: Derrick Brown may miss rest of 2024 with meniscus injury

  
September 9, 2024

Coming off a blowout loss to open the season, the Panthers may be without one of their best players for the rest of 2024.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, defensive tackle Derrick Brown suffered a meniscus injury that will require surgery. The procedure will determine Brown’s recovery timeline, which could take the rest of the year.

A first-round pick in 2020, Brown has started every game in each of the last two seasons. He recorded 103 total tackles last year with seven tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and a pair of sacks. He earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2023.

Brown signed a four-year contract extension in April.