Report: Deshaun Watson set to start throwing again in March

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Browns and their starting quarterback.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Deshaun Watson is set to begin throwing again in March and could do so toward the beginning of the month in just a few weeks.

Watson suffered a fractured right shoulder socket during Cleveland’s Week 10 victory over Baltimore and did not play for the rest of the year. It was the second shoulder issue of the season that he suffered, with the other sidelining him for a few weeks earlier in the year.

Watson, 28, has played in just 12 games for the Browns over the last two seasons. They were 5-1 in games he started in 2023, but one of those was effectively won by backup P.J. Walker.

In six 2023 contests, Watson completed 61.4 percent of his throws for 1,115 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 142 yards with a TD.

With Watson out, the Browns had Joe Flacco lead them to the playoffs for the second time in four seasons under head coach Kevin Stefanski. But Cleveland couldn’t come away with a postseason victory at Houston.