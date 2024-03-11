Report: Devin Duvernay agrees to deal with Jaguars

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with returner Devin Duvernay.

Duvernay, 26, will get a two-year contract with an $8.5 million base and a maximum value of $12.5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He spent his first four seasons with the Ravens after they made him a third-round pick, and Duvernay earned All-Pro honors as a returner in 2021.

In his career, Duvernay has totaled 94 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns. He also 27 rushes for 219 yards and a touchdown.

He has excelled as a returner, averaging 12.8 yards on 69 punt returns and 24.8 yards on 73 kickoff returns with two touchdowns.