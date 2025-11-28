Report: Devonte Wyatt fractured his ankle Thursday

Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was carted off in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win over the Lions and it appears he’ll be out quite a while because of the injury.

NFL Media reports that Wyatt fractured his ankle. That’s expected to be a season-ending injury for the 2022 first-round pick.

Wyatt started all 10 games he played for the Packers this season and had 27 tackles, four sacks and two passes defensed in those appearances. The Packers exercised their fifth-year option on Wyatt’s contract, so he is set to return to the team in 2026.

Colby Wooden and Warren Brinson are the other top defensive tackles for Green Bay. Karl Brooks was inactive on Thanksgiving, but could also factor into the mix moving forward.