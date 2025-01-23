 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Report: Dolphins interviewed Robert Prince for WRs coach

  
Published January 23, 2025 11:25 AM

The Dolphins are making some progress in their effort to replace former receivers coach Wes Welker.

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Miami has interviewed Robert Prince for the vacancy.

A longtime offensive assistant, Prince has been with the Cowboys since 2022. He was previously with the Texans in 2021 and the Lions from 2014-2020.

Prince worked alongside Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrel Bevell in Detroit.

The Dolphins fired Welker after the conclusion of the regular season following three seasons with the club as receivers coach.