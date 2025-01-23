Report: Dolphins interviewed Robert Prince for WRs coach

The Dolphins are making some progress in their effort to replace former receivers coach Wes Welker.

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Miami has interviewed Robert Prince for the vacancy.

A longtime offensive assistant, Prince has been with the Cowboys since 2022. He was previously with the Texans in 2021 and the Lions from 2014-2020.

Prince worked alongside Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrel Bevell in Detroit.

The Dolphins fired Welker after the conclusion of the regular season following three seasons with the club as receivers coach.