Report: Dolphins interviewed Robert Prince for WRs coach
Published January 23, 2025 11:25 AM
The Dolphins are making some progress in their effort to replace former receivers coach Wes Welker.
Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Miami has interviewed Robert Prince for the vacancy.
A longtime offensive assistant, Prince has been with the Cowboys since 2022. He was previously with the Texans in 2021 and the Lions from 2014-2020.
Prince worked alongside Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrel Bevell in Detroit.
The Dolphins fired Welker after the conclusion of the regular season following three seasons with the club as receivers coach.