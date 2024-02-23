Report: Dolphins to release Emmanuel Ogbah

The salary cap for the 2024 season is higher than most people expected, but it appears it isn’t high enough for outside linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah to stick with the Dolphins.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins plan to release Ogbah on Friday. Ogbah signed a four-year extension with the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season.

Releasing Ogbah creates over $13.7 million in cap space for the Dolphins next season. The move also gives Ogbah a jump on this year’s conventional free agents when it comes to finding a new home.

Ogbah had back-to-back nine-sack seasons before signing his extension, but he posted 6.5 sacks over 24 games the last two years.

The Dolphins have outside linebackers Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Cameron Goode signed for 2024 while Andrew Van Ginkel is set to become a free agent next month.