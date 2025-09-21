 Skip navigation
Report: Dom DiSandro fined $75,000 by NFL for texting in bench area

  
Published September 21, 2025 01:49 PM

The man known as Big Dom will be paying an even bigger fine.

According to Derrick Gunn, longtime Eagles reporter, the NFL fined senior adviser to the G.M./chief security officer/gameday coaching operations exec Dom DiSandro a whopping $75,000 for texting from the bench area.

Making the fine even more noteworthy is that it happened during the Week 3 preseason game against the Jets.

Per the report, the Eagles appealed the fine. It was, says Gunn, denied.

The Eagles declined to comment on the report, deferring to the league office. The NFL has not yet responded to an inquiry on the matter.