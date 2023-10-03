Report: Donald Parham suffered sprained wrist, may return for Week 6

It appears Chargers tight end Donald Parham avoided a long-term injury during Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Parham’s X-Rays were negative and he suffered a sprained wrist.

With the Chargers on a bye, Parham may be back for Los Angeles’ Week 6 matchup against Dallas on Monday Night Football. But Fowler notes Parham’s return is uncertain.

Parham has six catches for 33 yards with three touchdowns so far in 2023.