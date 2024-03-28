Report: Drake Maye to work out for Giants in coming days

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen are not in North Carolina on Thursday, but they will reportedly have a chance to watch quarterback Drake Maye work out soon.

Daboll and Schoen are in Washington for quarterback Michael Penix’s Pro Day while others from the Giants are in Chapel Hill to see Maye. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Maye will work out for the Giants again in the coming days.

The Giants are also set to work out former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Sunday and they were in Baton Rouge for Jayden Daniels’ Pro Day workout on Thursday as they take their time to evaluate all of the top quarterback prospects.

Giants co-owner John Mara said this week that he “certainly would support” the team using the sixth overall pick on a quarterback if Daboll and Schoen fall in love with one. If they don’t, it won’t be for a lack of looking.