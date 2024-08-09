 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Drew Lock has bone contusion, strained oblique

  
Published August 9, 2024 03:14 PM

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that the team may need to sign a quarterback because the injury Drew Lock suffered in Thursday’s preseason opener may keep him out for more than a couple of days.

An update on Lock’s condition makes it sound likelier that the team will be adding a player to the group. Lock’s injury was announced as a hip issue and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has been diagnosed with a bone contusion and a strained oblique.

Lock does not need surgery, but, per the report, is expected to miss some time.

The Giants currently have Lock and Tommy DeVito behind Daniel Jones, so they might be in the market for more help even if they weren’t doing everything they can to bring Jones back from his torn ACL without any setbacks. Given that and the news on Lock, there should be news of a new arrival on the roster in the near future.