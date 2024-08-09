Report: Drew Lock has bone contusion, strained oblique

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that the team may need to sign a quarterback because the injury Drew Lock suffered in Thursday’s preseason opener may keep him out for more than a couple of days.

An update on Lock’s condition makes it sound likelier that the team will be adding a player to the group. Lock’s injury was announced as a hip issue and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has been diagnosed with a bone contusion and a strained oblique.

Lock does not need surgery, but, per the report, is expected to miss some time.

The Giants currently have Lock and Tommy DeVito behind Daniel Jones, so they might be in the market for more help even if they weren’t doing everything they can to bring Jones back from his torn ACL without any setbacks. Given that and the news on Lock, there should be news of a new arrival on the roster in the near future.