Giants may add a QB in wake of Drew Lock’s hip injury

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said that quarterback Drew Lock could have returned to Thursday’s game after leaving with a hip injury, but the team may still look at ways to limit his activity until he’s back to 100 percent.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at a Friday press conference, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that “it could be longer” than a couple of days before Lock is ready to go again. As a result, he said the team may “potentially” sign another quarterback to the roster ahead of their second preseason game against the Texans.

Daniel Jones did not play on Thursday as the team brings him back from last season’s torn ACL and it’s unclear whether he will be a possibility this week. Tommy DeVito took over after Lock left the game and is the only other quarterback on the roster.

The Giants cut Nathan Rourke in late July, but he won’t be an option to return as he has since joined the Falcons.