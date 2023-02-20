Report: Drew Terrell a strong candidate for Cardinals’ passing game coordinator

The Cardinals interviewed Commanders receivers coach Drew Terrell for their offensive coordinator job that went to Drew Petzing.

The Cardinals, though, still might end up with Terrell on their staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Terrell is “a strong candidate” to become the pass game coordinator for Arizona.

Terrell, 31, has four years of NFL experience, including two with the Commanders. After three seasons at the University of Michigan, Terrell joined the Panthers as a quality control coach in 2018. He left for Washington after two seasons in Carolina and was assistant receivers coach in 2021 before a promotion to the receivers job.