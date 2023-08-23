Report: Duane Brown cleared to return from active/PUP

Jets left tackle Duane Brown is expected to come off active/physically unable to perform Wednesday, Connor Hughes of SNY reports.

Brown underwent shoulder surgery in February, playing through the torn rotator cuff last season after missing the first four games. His doctor in Houston cleared him to return to football activities after a visit Tuesday afternoon.

Brown will undergo a physical Wednesday and the expectation is he will begin ramping up for the season opener by joining individual drills.

The Jets expect him to be ready to start the Sept. 11 game against the Bills.

The five-time Pro Bowler decided to return for a 17th season and will protect Aaron Rodgers’ blindside this season.