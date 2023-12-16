Report: Eagles’ Dom DiSandro banned from sideline for rest of regular season

Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro was off the sideline for last week’s game against the Cowboys.

The same will be the case for Monday’s game against the Seahawks and the next few games to come.

According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the NFL has banned DiSandro from being on the sideline for the rest of the regular season.

The NFL confirmed to PFT that DiSandro may return to the sideline for the postseason.

DiSandro was ejected from the Week 13 loss to San Francisco for his involvement in a sideline scuffle. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was also ejected for the same incident.

While DiSandro can’t be on the sideline, he can still perform all of his other work duties and is expected to travel with the team to Seattle.