Report: Eagles plan to play starters for a series in first preseason game

Philadelphia will have its key players on the field for Friday’s preseason opener against Baltimore.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles plan to play their starters for a series in the exhibition contest.

That could change depending on how things go, with the full unit perhaps getting more time. There are also select starters who could get more snaps.

Earlier this week, head coach Nick Sirianni said every year is different when it comes to playing starters. The Eagles didn’t put them on the field in the preseason last year.

“Everything is a little bit different based off of when you play, how many practices you’ve had before the game, all those different things. So, everything is taken into account,” Sirianni said in his Wednesday press conference. “You have some general philosophies of what you think, but you have general philosophies for a lot of things, but those are constantly changing and evolving.”

The Eagles have two new coordinators for 2024 — Kellen Moore on offense and Vic Fangio on defense — which could be a factor in getting the starters on the field.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Ravens is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.