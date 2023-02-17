 Skip navigation
Report: Eagles request interview with Sean Desai

  
Published February 17, 2023 08:08 AM
During his recent press conference availability, Eagles GM Howie Roseman indicated that Philadelphia "definitely would like to keep Jalen Hurts long term." Mike Florio and Peter King assess his difficult decisions ahead.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will look inside and outside the organization as they try to fill their openings at coordinator and another external candidate on the defensive side has been identified.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the team has requested an interview with Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator job. The opening was created when Jonathan Gannon was hired as the Cardinals head coach this week.

Desai joined the Seahawks last year after serving as the Bears defensive coordinator in 2021. He’s interviewed for several other defensive coordinator jobs since the end of the season.

The Eagles are set to interview former Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph this weekend. Their defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson is also expected to be a candidate.