 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Eagles S Andrew Mukuba fractured his leg

  
Published November 24, 2025 02:59 PM

Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba is set to miss time after suffering an injury in Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.

NFL Media reports that Mukuba fractured his leg in the second half of the game. Mukuba is expected to go on injured reserve and is likely to have surgery as part of his recovery.

Mukuba has appeared in all 11 games this season and he’s started 10 of them. He had three tackles against Dallas and has 46 tackles, two interceptions, and a half-sack on the season.

Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are the other safeties on the 53-man roster in Philadelphia. Blankenship injured his thigh against the Cowboys and his outlook for Friday’s game against the Bears is unclear at present.