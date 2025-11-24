Report: Eagles S Andrew Mukuba fractured his leg

Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba is set to miss time after suffering an injury in Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.

NFL Media reports that Mukuba fractured his leg in the second half of the game. Mukuba is expected to go on injured reserve and is likely to have surgery as part of his recovery.

Mukuba has appeared in all 11 games this season and he’s started 10 of them. He had three tackles against Dallas and has 46 tackles, two interceptions, and a half-sack on the season.

Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are the other safeties on the 53-man roster in Philadelphia. Blankenship injured his thigh against the Cowboys and his outlook for Friday’s game against the Bears is unclear at present.