Report: Eddie Goldman to return to Falcons

The Falcons released defensive tackle Eddie Goldman from their reserve/left squad list on Tuesday, but it appears there will be another transaction involving Goldman and the team in the near future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Goldman is set to sign a new deal with the team. Goldman originally signed with the Falcons in July 2022, but retired a short time later. He returned to the active roster last March before leaving the team again in July, so he’s never appeared in a game for the team.

Goldman’s last action came in 14 games with the Bears during the 2021 season, but he opted out in 2020 because of COVID so those appearances are the only ones he’s made in a long time.

Goldman had 22 tackles and a half-sack in that action and has 175 tackles, 13 sacks, and two fumble recoveries for his entire career.