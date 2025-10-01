Report: Eric Kendricks turned down Ravens practice squad offer

Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks visited the Ravens on Tuesday, but he reportedly won’t be part of their bid to improve their defensive performance.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Kendricks turned down an offer to join the Ravens’ practice squad. Kendricks could have been elevated three times to play in games if he had signed and could be signed to the 53-man roster after that or at any other point in his tenure with the team.

Kendricks had shoulder surgery this offseason. He started 15 games for the Cowboys last season and had 138 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. He played for the Chargers in 2023 and spent his first eight NFL seasons in Minnesota.

Adding Kendricks wouldn’t have fixed all that’s ailed the Ravens defense through four weeks, but the team can use any and all help it can find amid a rash of injuries and ineffective play that could threaten their playoff hopes this year.