Report: Evan Neal suffered a left ankle sprain

Quarterback Daniel Jones got the most attention, but he wasn’t the only Giants player to suffer a new injury after returning from an old one on Sunday.

Right tackle Evan Neal missed two games with a sprained right ankle before returning to the starting lineup against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Neal wound up leaving the game in the second half after an injury to his left ankle.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Neal has been diagnosed with another sprain. The severity and location of the sprain is unknown, but recent history suggests there’s a fair chance that Neal will miss more time.

There should be more word about Neal’s outlook in the coming days, but even the best-case scenario won’t do much to lift the gloom that’s settled over the 2023 Giants.